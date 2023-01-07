Dense Fog Advisory DENSE FOG ADVISORY - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
North Iowa Outdoors: Gardening Webinars are Starting

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: January 5, 2023

The Iowa State University Extension gardening webinar series is back underway this month. Program Coordinator, Alicia Herzog, says the series is based on input from participants.

She says they will focus on three different topics in the next three months.

The topic will switch to pruning in February.

Herzog says you need to register for the webinars so you can get a zoom link.

She says you look up the Iowa Master Gardeners on Facebook, and all of the webinars are listed there as events, and they have the link to the zoom, and you can register there as well. The January webinars are held on Tuesdays.

