Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes See Good Ice Cover

Ice Fishing and Safety Webinar

Come along on a virtual ice fishing adventure with Iowa DNR on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. Join Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes for an introduction to ice fishing that will have you ready to gear up and get out on the ice. Iowa DNR Boater Education Coordinator Susan Stocker will be on hand to talk about general ice safety and flotation devices you can use.

Register today!

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp.

Black Hawk Lake

Ice thickness is around 9 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice thickness is 7-8 inches off of the boat ramp.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions are variable, use caution and check thickness often. The thickest ice is around 9 inches near the north boat ramp. Ice on the south end of the lake varies from 0-5 inches. There is open water near the beach. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are catching good numbers of bluegill on the north end of the lake; sorting is needed. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye. Bite is hit-or-miss. Use minnows and a jigging spoon. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Much of the ice fishing action has been on the east side of the lake. Ice thickness is around 5-11 inches, but there are thinner areas that recently froze over. Conditions are variable and can change quickly from one area to another on this lake; check ice thickness often as you move. There are areas of open water or thin ice near the big island and at a seam that starts at the Casino point area and extends northeast. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers have been on the east side of the lake. The bite is hit-or-miss using minnows and jigging spoons. Best bite is evenings. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow.

Most lakes in the area have anywhere from 5-10 inches of ice. Use caution if venturing out; conditions are variable. The winter aeration system in Town Bay (westernmost bay) of Black Hawk Lake is in operation. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with bait. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 13 inches. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. The daily limit is 3 with no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Use a jigging spoon tipped with live bait in 6 to 8 feet of water near vegetation. Best bite is low light periods and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Slow: Stay mobile to find the fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Try live bait and jigs near vegetation. Use a bigger bait to avoid the small fish.

Lake Cornelia

Ice thickness is 7 to 8 inches.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 12 inches. Bluegill – Slow. Yellow Perch – Good: Try a small jig tipped with bait near vegetation.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 0 to 12 inches. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig tipped with wax worms near vegetation. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Winter aeration systems are running at Clear Lake, Crystal Lake, Rice Lake and Silver Lake. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is around 12+ inches in most areas. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.

Ingham Lake

Use caution; there is an open hole in the lake with the aerator in use. Ice thickness is 13+ inches.

Lost Island Lake

Ice thickness is around 11+ inches in most places. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Good.

Minnewashta Lake

Ice thickness is 14.5+ inches. Black Crappie – Excellent. Bluegill – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Ice thickness is 12+ inches. Use caution; the lake aerator is in use. This creates an open hole on the east side of the lake. Walleye – Good: Best bite is at dusk.

Spirit Lake

The lake is entirely iced over with 12+ inches in most places. The best ice is on the south end and Anglers Bay. The north end and Buffalo run are heaved up making access dangerous. Marble beach access is heaved up at the boat ramp, but a path is clear just north of it. Walleye – Good: Best bite is around dusk. Yellow Perch – Good: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Most bays have safe ice for small machines. Ice thickness is about 11.5 inches at Emerson Bay and about 15 inches at Haywards Bay. The bluegill bite in Little Emerson Bay has been very good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

Most lakes have 12+ inches of ice. Larger lakes may have areas with thinner ice; use caution when going out, especially if using an ATV or vehicle. The weather forecast calls for continued before freezing temperatures, creating more safe ice. Check ice thickness often and bring a friend. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

About 10-11 inches of ice is covering the impoundments. Use caution in areas with current. Check ice thickness often. Lots of fishing activity around Carvel and Howards Woods. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs tipped with minnows, spikes and waxworms; find deeper water with little current. Walleye – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with a colored spike or waxworm fished near bottom in areas with little current and around structure.

Decorah District Streams

Water clarity is good on most streams. Parking areas on public ground are not plowed. Trout anglers using any kind of light weight rods and reels with spinnerbaits or a hook tipped with small piece of crawler, cheese, or dough can be just as successful as fly anglers. Brook Trout – Good: Walk around cleared areas in the stream bottom; these are trout nests or “redds”. Brook and brown trout eggs won’t hatch for a few more months. Brown Trout – Good: For brownies slow to take bait, a keen eye and fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors makes a difference between catching and taking your pole for a walk. Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of fish remain in the stream over winter. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits, or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish.

Lake Hendricks

Ice thickness is about 13 inches. Use caution around the aerator; open water open in this area. Fish activity slowed last week. Black Crappie – Good: Fish a little above bluegills with similar gear. Crappie tend to strike from below. Bluegill – Good: Find fish near the lake bottom. Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass when fishing for bluegills.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is about 8 inches. The afternoon bite is best. Black Crappie – Fair: Use spikes, waxies or worms around brush; 8-inch fish are common. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are catching 3- to 4-inch gills with some nice ones in the mix. Find fish around brush piles in the bay. Use a small brightly colored jig with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The occasional bass will strike while fishing for bluegills; 10- to 15-inch bass are common.

Volga Lake

Ice thickness is about 12 inches. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs tipped with colored spikes near brush piles.

Temperatures in the mid-20s to lows in single digits through weekend. 2023 resident fishing licenses are now available. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success. Bluegill – Good: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Walleye – Good: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching panfish; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

There have been no reports on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – No Report: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

North Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching trout, bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try jigging flashy jigs. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Walleye – Good: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

South Prairie Lake

No reports; decent size bluegill are available. Bluegill – No Report: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Walleye – Good: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

Interior rivers are in excellent condition and are starting to lose ice. Ice thickness is around six inches; use extreme caution. Walleye fishing has been good to excellent on the rivers when conditions allow. Lakes in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area have been productive for panfish. . Trout streams are in excellent condition. Contact your local area bait shops for the most recent hot spots. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.2 feet at Lansing. Water temperature is near 33 degrees in the main channel. Use caution around the edges when entering the ice. Don’t forget your ice cleats with the slick surface. Early ice pan-fishing has been good in deeper backwater cuts. Bluegill – Fair: Ice anglers are doing some sorting for larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Sauger – No report: Try vertical jigging with a minnow in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Walleye – No report: Bottom bounce a jig with twister tails in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Good: Shore Slough near Lansing is producing some perch through the ice in the deeper cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 614.8 feet at Lynxville. Water temperature is near 33 degrees in the main channel. Use caution around the edges when entering the ice. Don’t forget your ice cleats with the slick surface. The early ice pan-fishing has been good in deeper backwater cuts. Bussey Lake at Guttenberg has been fair for panfishing at the upper end in the cuts. Use caution around the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Ice anglers are doing some sorting for the larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Northern Pike – Good: Reports of nice pike near the Greymore area. Yellow Perch – Good: Try a small jig tipped with a waxworm in the vegetation along deeper backwater dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 6.3 feet at Guttenberg. Water temperature is 33 degrees in the channel. Mud Lake has been fair in the marina area. Avoid thin ice in the creek area leading to Zollicoffers. Use Caution around the edges when entering the ice. Don’t forget your ice cleats with the slick conditions. Bluegill – Fair: Varied reports at Mud Lake and Bertrum Lakes. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of northern pike being caught on tip-ups/tip downs in marina areas. Yellow Perch – Good: Ice anglers have been picking up some nicer perch this week.

Upper Mississippi River levels are up slightly after last week’s precipitation. The panfish bite has improved. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is 6.1 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 8.7 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 33 degrees; the water is clear. Ramps in the Dubuque area are frozen in; ice fishing is occurring in most marina areas. Ice around the edges is reported as “iffy” at some locations. Bluegill – Good: Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter, which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. Better ice is bringing out more anglers; reports vary, but there has been some nice catches. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 6.7 feet at Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue and is stable. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. The DNR ramps is frozen over and boat launching is not possible, but the City of Bellevue Ramp is open. Ice was breaking up in the Bellevue tailwater due to the recent warmup. Bluegill – Good: Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter, which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. Recent warm up has caused some edges to unthaw and some ice may not be safe. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The Bellevue kids trout pond is open and vegetation free. It is a nice safe place to fish with kids on warmer winter days. Please only keep two fish per child, if you plan to keep any. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 5.4 feet at Fulton, 9.7 feet at Camanche and 4.94 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is near 33 degrees. Ice was breaking away at the boat ramp, but unsure if it has opened up. Bluegill – No Report: Ice fishing is occurring, but no reports were received. Expect anglers to target Rock Creek near Camanche and Sunfish Lake area near Fulton. Expect the edge of the ice to be in poor condition as the river has warmed and received a lot of rain.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 6.4 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is 33 degrees. Bluegill – No Report: Not a lot of ice angling goes on in Pool 15 as true backwater areas are not present in this pool. Some fishing can occur in the marinas and above the dam at LeClaire, but we have received no reports. The ice is in poor condition around the edges with the rising water and recent rains.

Ice fishing is underway in some backwater fishing areas in the district; some areas are unsafe with the recent warmup. Many boat ramps are frozen in, but Bellevue City Ramp is open. Other district ramps have significant ice near shore and may not be usable. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 6.4 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay fairly steady the next few days. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers. As of Jan. 5, the Marquette St ramp was free of ice but the ramp is snow covered which could make launching a boat difficult. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures. Sauger – Fair: Some saugers have been caught below the dam this past week; smaller saugers have being caught.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.93 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been steady the past few days. As of Jan. 5, the Muscatine ramps were free of ice but the ramp was snow covered which could make launching a boat difficult. The boat docks have been pulled out of the water. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for walleye and sauger. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.28 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has fallen close to a foot the past few days. We have not received any reports on tailwater fishing or ramp conditions this week. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.02 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool this week. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures.

Tailwater stages have been fluctuating the past few days. Some boat ramps have opened back up with the rain and warmer temperatures. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Ice fishing is not recommended. The smaller ponds in the park have open water around the edges. The lake has a little better ice, but not much better. Black Crappie – No Report: Haven’t seen anybody out on the ice since late last week.

Crawford Pond

Ice fishing is not recommended; areas of open water around the edges. The water on top of the ice has drained down through the ice.

Lake Belva Deer

Ice fishing is not recommended; unsafe ice conditions. Open water around the edges of the lake are freezing back over. A large fault line out from the south ramp. Bluegill – No Report: Only a couple of anglers have been out on the ice this week, and they shouldn’t have been out there.

Lake Darling

Ice fishing is not recommended; unsafe ice conditions. Open water around the edges in many places are freezing back over. Ice thickness was only about two inches thick and not in good shape out from the edge. Standing water still in a few places. Bluegill – No Report: Haven’t seen anybody out on the ice for the last week.

Lost Grove Lake

Some rotten spots around the edges; ice is not in the best shape. Best to give it a few more colder days before going out on it.



For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The first 6-8 feet of ice are soft and slushy; use caution getting on. The rest of the lake has 6+ inches of ice. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Fish are small.

Coralville Reservoir

The ice has deteriorated; unsafe ice conditions.

Hannen Lake

Ice thickness is 4+ inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish size is reported as good. Bluegill – Fair.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice thickness is about 7 inches on most of the lake. Remember, no ice is safe ice. No fishing reports are available.

Lake Macbride

Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor shorelines and seams. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The ice is reported as poor after the rains and warm temperatures. A few anglers have been out close to shore. Fishing is reported as very slow.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Ice on the backwaters in some areas is sketchy while some is 6 inches. River levels are coming up a bit, making edges poor. Use caution if venturing out.

Last week’s warm up and rain deteriorated ice on some bodies of water. Check ice thickness often and to take safety gear every time. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Little fishing pressure lately. Use caution; variable ice conditions.

Lake Sugema

There is open water near the dam. Ice thickness is variable and inconsistent across the lake; use caution.

Lake Wapello

Use caution; variable ice conditions. There is open water out from the beach area.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.15 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Ice thickness varies across the lake. There is open water in the main lake and around Bridgeview. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – No Report: Anglers are venturing out in the South Fork area of the lake. Use caution; ice thickness varies by location. Walleye – No Report: There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye. All walleyes measuring less than 15 inches must be immediately released unharmed. This regulation does not apply to the Chariton River below Rathbun dam; the upper limit of the regulation will be the Wayne/Appanoose county line.

Red Haw Lake

Use caution; ice thickness varies. Visitors can access the beach and north boat ramp, but are asked to avoid the campground.

Most area lakes still have some open water; ice conditions vary from lake to lake. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

As of Jan. 4, ice thickness was 7 inches near shore. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging minnows or waxworms on glow jigs over brush piles on the upper half of the lake and along the roadbed out from the Ensign Shelter on the East shore. Best bite is morning and early evening.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

As of Jan. 4, ponds and lakes in Central Iowa had 5 to 8 inches of ice. Use caution on city ponds that may have then ice around stormwater pipe inlets and edges after recent rains. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

A winter community trout stocking is scheduled for January 20th pending safe ice conditions. Rainbow Trout – Slow: Try similar size tackle used for bluegill and crappie; nightcrawlers and minnows are good live bait options. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a large year class of 9-inch black crappie that will provide good ice fishing this winter. Black Crappie – Fair.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita has a good year class of black crappie averaging 9-inches going into the ice fishing season. Bluegills look good as well, averaging 8-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Very few reports; a few anglers are catching fish close to the north boat ramp.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Expect 9-inch black crappie, 8- to 9-inch bluegill and perhaps a bonus yellow perch. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are sorting for 8.5-inch bluegill.

Meadow Lake

Expect to catch 10- to 12-inch black crappies and 8-inch bluegill this winter. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing late afternoon to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill – Slow: Target the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 8-inch bluegill.

Prairie Rose Lake

Fish surveys show a large number of 10- to 12-inch black crappie. Bluegills will be 8.5- to 9-inches. Prairie Rose will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie have been tough to catch during mid-day. Best bite is early morning and late afternoon. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers will have to sort for 9.5-inch bluegill this winter. Largemouth Bass – Fair: If you are fishing a brush pile, you will catch an occasional largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake has a good number of 8- to 10-inch black crappie with a smaller percentage of larger fish. Bluegill size will range from 7- to 8-inches.

Lakes in the district have 8 to 10 inches of ice. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the beach boat ramp. Geese are keeping an area of open water off the campground.

Little River Watershed Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the Paul Vaughn boat ramp. Geese had area of open water along the south end of the lake.

Three Mile Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the north boat ramp. Geese had area of open water on the south end of the lake.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the Townline Road boat ramp.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 4-6 inches. There are areas of thin ice along the lake shorelines, flooded timber, boat ramps, fishing jetties, etc. Use extreme caution while ice fishing and drill many test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.