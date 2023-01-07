North Iowa Outdoors: Mason City Lake to be Stocked with Rainbow Trout

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.

Steuck says water temperatures are much cooler now, in the 30s, so it’s an ideal time for the DNR to stock the trout, and for Iowans to seek them out by casting a line.

Steuck says the DNR will stock one-to-two-thousand trout in lakes in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Mason City and a few other locations. He says people catch the fish generally within a month after they’re stocked.