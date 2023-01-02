Worth County 4 H to Send Three to Washington

On December 29th, the Worth County 4 H recognized several of their members for their accomplishments in 2022. According to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, the honored members also had other opportunities presented to them.

Worth County 4 H has had a number of their members recognized for their accomplishments this year. According to Johnson, the recognitions don’t end there.

New members are learning from the veteran membership on achieving success in the various clubs and those who are interested in joining can contact their county ISU Extension Office.