Ice Storm Warning ICE STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Worth County 4 H to Send Three to Washington

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 days agoLast Updated: December 30, 2022

On December 29th, the Worth County 4 H recognized several of their members for their accomplishments in 2022. According to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, the honored members also had other opportunities presented to them.

Worth County 4 H has had a number of their members recognized for their accomplishments this year. According to Johnson, the recognitions don’t end there.

New members are learning from the veteran membership on achieving success in the various clubs and those who are interested in joining can contact their county ISU Extension Office.

 

