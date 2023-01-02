Winnebago County to Make Minor Reclassification Changes

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were alerted in a recent meeting that there may need to be some minor reclassifications done to drainage districts near city streets. Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders realized the issue and brought it before the board.

Meinders and his office then had to meticulously go through all secondary roads that were inside city boundaries to see if they were affected by the possible need for reclassification.

Meinders did not foresee a large change in reclassifications.

Residents along the affected roads and drainage systems should be prepared to receive notifications concerning hearings. Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald stated that Jacobsen Westergard will not be charging for the reclassifications.

The county must have the reclassification project wrapped up by June.