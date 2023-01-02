Norris Kenneth (Norrie) Anderson, age 82 of Thompson, Iowa, died on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, at University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota with his family by his side.

A funeral service for Norrie will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 6th, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, Iowa with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City, Iowa and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.

