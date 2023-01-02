Ice Storm Warning ICE STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Obits

Norris Kenneth (Norrie) Anderson

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs45 mins agoLast Updated: January 2, 2023

Norris Kenneth (Norrie) Anderson, age 82 of Thompson, Iowa, died on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, at University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota with his family by his side.

A funeral service for Norrie will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 6th, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, Iowa with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City, Iowa and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs45 mins agoLast Updated: January 2, 2023
Photo of John Jacobs

John Jacobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button