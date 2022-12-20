Mary A. Wood, 97, of Garner passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural wake service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Mary Alice Wood, the daughter of George and Eliza (Mooney) Sherbon, was born April 6, 1925, at Granite Falls, MN. She attended several schools in the north Iowa area and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. On June 10, 1946, she was married to Leo Henry Wood. To this union 16 children were born. The couple farmed near Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Clear Lake and Forest City before moving to Garner in 1991. Mary enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, canning and making blankets for her grandchildren. She also made layettes for church missions.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her children, Wanda Kunzman of Mason City, Frank (Mary Lou) Wood of Mason City, David (Denise) Wood of Mason City, Jeanne Hefty of Conrad, IA, Alan Wood of Clear Lake, Rose Monson of Clear Lake, Charles (Tina) Wood of Webster, WI, Diana McCombe of Rushville, IL, Tom Wood of Garner, Dale (Missy) Wood of Rockford, Paul (Lori) Wood of Clear Lake and Annie Wood of Mason City; two daughters-in-law, Donna Wood of Albert Lea, MN and Anne Wood of Cedar Rapids; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo, Oct. 18, 2017; an infant son, Leo, Jr.; three sons, John, Dean and Stephen Wood; a brother, George Sherbon, Jr.; and a sister, Joan Haley.