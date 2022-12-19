Archangels Catholic Cluster of Churches of Winnebago & Hancock Counties Announces Christmas Services

The Catholic Churches of Winnebago and Hancock Counties, (the Archangels Catholic cluster), invite everyone to attend Christmas Services as they celebrate the birth of our Lord.

On this Saturday, Christmas Eve:

In Forest City, at St. James Church, 2 services, the first at 4 pm and the second at Midnight;

In Britt, at St. Patrick Church, 2 services, the first at 4 pm and the second, a mass in Spanish at 9 pm;

In Garner, at St. Boniface Church, one service at 8 pm;

In Duncan, at St. Wenceslaus Church, one service at 6 pm;

In Buffalo Center, at St Patrick Church, one service at 6:30 pm;

And on Sunday morning, Christmas Day:

In Lake Mills, at St Patrick church, one service at 9 am.

All are welcome to celebrate Christmas at the Catholic Churches in Winnebago and Hancock Counties.