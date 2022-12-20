Ernst Reflects on the True Spirit of Christmas

With 5 days until Christmas, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst called on Iowans and Americans to remember the true spirit of the holiday: it is better to give than to receive. While in southwest Iowa over Thanksgiving, Ernst visited a local food bank where she heard from community volunteers about their struggle to keep up with high demand. Ernst encouraged folks to give where they can and to remember and thank our servicemembers who cannot be with their loved ones during the holiday season.