Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Wind Chill Watch WIND CHILL WATCH - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst Reflects on the True Spirit of Christmas

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: December 20, 2022

With 5 days until Christmas, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst called on Iowans and Americans to remember the true spirit of the holiday: it is better to give than to receive. While in southwest Iowa over Thanksgiving, Ernst visited a local food bank where she heard from community volunteers about their struggle to keep up with high demand. Ernst encouraged folks to give where they can and to remember and thank our servicemembers who cannot be with their loved ones during the holiday season.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: December 20, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button