Sally Bergman is the winner of the KIOW Light Up Your Hometown Contest!

The 2022 KIOW Light Up Your Hometown Contest is over, and we’ve picked a winner! Sally Bergman of Britt is the winner of $500.00 in KIOW Bucks.

She entered receipts from the Cobbler Shoppe in Britt, and was picked out of all the entries!

Sally talks about what she’s going to do with the prize.

Sally listens to KIOW on a regular basis.

Other prize winners in our contest include Lois Hogard, Darlene Weber, LaRae Haugland, Jane Hilbert, Valerie Gibbs, and LaVonne Sletten. They won their choice of tickets to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater or the Mall of America.

Thank you to our sponsor businesses:

Custom Paint and Collision of Forest City

MBT Bank of Forest City, Clear Lake and Lake Mills

Holland Tire and Service of Forest City

The Cobbler Shoppe of Britt

Craig’s Auto Repair Service of Forest City

Hancock County Co-Op Oil Association of Garner