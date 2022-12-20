Feenstra, House Republicans Urge Department of Homeland Security Secretary to Maintain Title 42, Secure the Southern Border
Last Thursday, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull), along with 48 of his Republican colleagues, sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas demanding that his department maintain the use of Title 42, support America’s brave border patrol agents, and secure the southern border.
The lawmakers wrote, “We write to express our serious concern about Title 42 expulsions being discontinued on December 21st. This action will have devastating consequences on border communities, law enforcement, and, ultimately, our national security.”
“Already, CBP recorded an unprecedented level of Terrorist Screening Dataset encounters (TSDS) in FY22. That number pales in comparison to the 600,000 ‘gotaways’ that were reported last fiscal year. Without Title 42, maintaining operational control at our border will be increasingly difficult. In this scenario, there is no telling who else will slip into our country undetected,” the lawmakers added.
Feenstra has been a vocal critic of the Biden Administration and Secretary Mayorkas for their failed leadership and reckless unwillingness to secure the nation’s borders. To restore the rule of law at our southern border and stop the surge of illegal immigration, Feenstra has supported and helped introduce the following legislation:
- Sarah’s Law, which would hold illegal immigrants accountable for their actions and swiftly detain and punish those who break our laws. This legislation was introduced by Rep. Feenstra and Senator Joni Ernst in honor of Sarah Root, a young Iowan who was killed by an illegal immigrant, Eswin Mejia, while he was driving drunk. Under federal laws implemented by President Obama, the illegal immigrant was released from prison after posting bail and was never seen from again.
- Finish the Wall Act, which would require the Biden Administration to resume construction of the border wall immediately.
- Upholding the Law at Our Border Act, which would require the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the vetting and processing of migrants apprehended along the southern border.
- BASE Act, which would restrict federal funds from being used to enforce a vaccine mandate on U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers.
- BE GONE Act, which would immediately deport an illegal immigrant who has been accused of sexual assault.
- REACT Act, which would require the Department of Homeland Security to test all illegal immigrants for COVID before entering our country.
- Security First Act, which would allow local law enforcement to augment border patrol efforts at the Southern Border.