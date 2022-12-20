Feenstra, House Republicans Urge Department of Homeland Security Secretary to Maintain Title 42, Secure the Southern Border

Last Thursday, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull), along with 48 of his Republican colleagues, sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas demanding that his department maintain the use of Title 42, support America’s brave border patrol agents, and secure the southern border.

The lawmakers wrote, “We write to express our serious concern about Title 42 expulsions being discontinued on December 21st. This action will have devastating consequences on border communities, law enforcement, and, ultimately, our national security.”

“Already, CBP recorded an unprecedented level of Terrorist Screening Dataset encounters (TSDS) in FY22. That number pales in comparison to the 600,000 ‘gotaways’ that were reported last fiscal year. Without Title 42, maintaining operational control at our border will be increasingly difficult. In this scenario, there is no telling who else will slip into our country undetected,” the lawmakers added.

Feenstra has been a vocal critic of the Biden Administration and Secretary Mayorkas for their failed leadership and reckless unwillingness to secure the nation’s borders. To restore the rule of law at our southern border and stop the surge of illegal immigration, Feenstra has supported and helped introduce the following legislation: