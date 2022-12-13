Wind Advisory WIND ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Forest City upset Spirit Lake, Denton Kingland scores triple-double

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: December 13, 2022
IGHSAU/IHSAA

GIRLS

Forest City 57 #15 3A Spirit Lake 53

Colette Loges career-high 16-points

Hayden Brown – 19 points

Emmetsburg 51 West Hancock 45

Bishop Garrigan 72 Belmond-Klemme 17

Algona 61 Webster City 39

Central Springs 47 Lake Mills 33

North Union 45 Northwood-Kensett 25

BOYS

Algona 80 Forest City 35

Lake Mills 73 Central Springs 29

Denton Kingland had 21 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists

Aiden Stensrud – 18 points

Bishop Garrigan 81 Belmond-Klemme 39

Nashua-Plainfield 66 Saint Ansgar 61

North Union 74 Northwood-Kensett 39

 

 

