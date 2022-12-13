Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Forest City upset Spirit Lake, Denton Kingland scores triple-double
GIRLS
Forest City 57 #15 3A Spirit Lake 53
Colette Loges career-high 16-points
Hayden Brown – 19 points
Emmetsburg 51 West Hancock 45
Bishop Garrigan 72 Belmond-Klemme 17
Algona 61 Webster City 39
Central Springs 47 Lake Mills 33
North Union 45 Northwood-Kensett 25
BOYS
Algona 80 Forest City 35
Lake Mills 73 Central Springs 29
Denton Kingland had 21 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists
Aiden Stensrud – 18 points
Bishop Garrigan 81 Belmond-Klemme 39
Nashua-Plainfield 66 Saint Ansgar 61
North Union 74 Northwood-Kensett 39