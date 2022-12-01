Grassley: EPA’s RVO Plan Fails to Unleash Advanced Biofuels at the Worst Possible Time

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Agriculture Committee, today released the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announced biofuel volume levels:

“Month after month, Americans have seen prices rise as the cost of energy needed to move goods has soared. Diesel prices in particular – the critical freight fuel – have skyrocketed, pushing sticker prices up on all kinds of consumer goods. This Administration’s energy policies are largely to blame.

“While the EPA announcement brings some consistency and certainty to blend levels for gasoline, it fails to take advantage of a growing supply of advanced biofuels that are used to move freight. Biofuels producers stand ready to help ease fuel costs, thereby lowering consumer prices, all while reducing emissions. This is the worst possible time to abandon advanced biofuels,” Grassley said.

Grassley has been an outspoken advocate for Iowa biofuel producers throughout his tenure in the Senate. This spring, Grassley successfully pressed the Biden administration to allow E15 to be sold in the summer months to give Americans some relief at the pump. He has worked extensively with Senate colleagues and the executive branch to advance renewable energies and restore integrity to the RFS. Grassley has stood up for biofuels and the importance of the RFS countless times by calling out the EPA, regardless of administration. This year, Grassley has received the 2022 Fueling Growth Award and the President’s Award from the National Corn Growers Association for his leadership.