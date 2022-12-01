Ernst Joins Iowa Women Small Business Owners for Entrepreneurship Panel

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Senate Small Business Committee, participated in a panel on Wednesday with Iowa female entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges women face as small business owners. Ernst was joined by Jill Godby, founder and owner of Jill’s Homestead in Chariton, Iowa, and Eileen Gannon, founder and CEO of Sunday Night Foods in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Traveling across the state, I hear stories of countless women entrepreneurs who have taken a leap of faith and entered the market,” said Ernst. “In Iowa, small businesses make up 98 percent of our economy, so it is imperative for our communities that we ensure a level playing field for our small businesses to compete in the marketplace.”

Some of the issues touched on during the panel included access to childcare, contracting opportunities for women-owned small businesses, and support for small business owners in rural communities. The event is part of a series titled Small Business, Big Ideas: Shopify Merchant Voices Series. The series works to highlight small business owners and discuss how the federal government can support them at every stage of their businesses’ lifecycle. Ernst highlighted her bills: the Empowering Women in Small Business Act and the Childcare DESERTS Act.