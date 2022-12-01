Senate Unanimously Passes Leahy-Grassley Patents for Humanity Act

On Monday night, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Patents for Humanity Program Act of 2022, written and sponsored by Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), sending the bipartisan bill back to the House for final passage. This bill codifies the Patents for Humanity Program, which awards innovators for revolutionary inventions that solve humanitarian development challenges.

Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-08) and Veronica Spartz (R-IN-05) are the sponsors of this bill in the House of Representatives.

Leahy and Grassley have been strong supporters of the program since its creation in 2012 by the Obama Administration. The program was boosted in 2020 through the Patents for Humanity Program Improvement Act, also authored by Leahy and Grassley.

“American innovators are not only a driving force behind our economy, their inventions often make the world a better place. By codifying the Patent and Trademark Office’s Patents for Humanity program, this bill will ensure inventors are incentivized and rewarded for using their talents to help individuals and communities in need across the globe,” Grassley said.

“The Patents for Humanity Program is a useful and meaningful program and a prime example of intellectual property’s role in addressing the global challenges we face today. Innovation has the power to change lives. This bill codifies the Patents for Humanity program to ensure its continued success for years to come. I look forward to its swift passage in the House,” Leahy said.