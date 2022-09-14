Carbon Pipeline Surveyors Banned from Planned Construction Property by Landowners

Surveyors who were hired by a company that wants to build a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa are running into opposition when they try to gain access to some properties in northeast Iowa. Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says at least 18 property owners or residents called the sheriff’s office last week with complaints about survey crews trespassing on their land — but their claims had to be rejected.

Helmrichs says most residents she’s heard from are barring the pipeline surveyors from entering their property.

Landowners are voicing concerns over eminent domain, loss of quality farmland, the mission of this project, and safety. They plan to address the Manchester City Council at their regular council meeting tonight (Monday). Some residents may claim that they haven’t been properly notified about the pipeline project, but Helmrichs says they may’ve gotten something in the mail.

Navigator CO-2 proposes building a pipeline under miles of farmland from the Dyersville ethanol plant west through the county, just north of Earlville and Manchester and into Buchanan County, along with several other counties in the state. Navigator says the purpose of the pipeline is to capture carbon dioxide emissions produced at the ethanol plant and other facilities that are currently being emitted into the atmosphere. During the capture process, the CO-2 is dehydrated and compressed into a liquid form that can be safely made available for value-added commercial industrial uses or transported to a storage site, where it’s injected about a mile underground beneath thick layers of rock.