Treasurer Fitzgerald Announces $10 Million Israel Bond Purchase

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announced a $10 million investment in Israel Bonds, making Iowa the 28th state to purchase bonds through the Development Corporation for Israel. “This is a strong investment for Iowa,” said Fitzgerald. “Our policy is to seek good returns from safe investments. These bonds will earn over $85,000 more than a U.S. T-bill. Additionally, Israel Bonds have never defaulted in over 73 years of issuing debt.”

“We would like to thank the State of Iowa, you and your team for their first Israel Bond investment,” commented Dani Naveh, President and CEO of the Development Corporation for Israel. “This substantial purchase makes you a partner in Israel’s economy. Over the years we have been taking inspiration from the founders of Israel and helping to turn a struggling state into a globally-admired nation with one of the world’s most resilient economies. By your investments in Israel bonds you have become part of that vision and success story.”

“We’re proud to announce the State’s first purchase of Israel Bonds,” continued Fitzgerald. “With Israel Bonds’ competitive interest rates and reliable payments, they are a strong investment for Iowa’s taxpayers.” The bonds are to mature in 2024 and 2025.

