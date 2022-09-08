Ernst: Iowans are Frustrated with Biden’s Student Loan Transfer and Ongoing Inflation

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is in the homestretch of her 99 County Tour for 2022. While back in Iowa over August, Ernst recounted the top issues she heard at her public townhalls and meetings throughout the state. Iowans continue to worry about inflation costs and most recently, President Biden’s student loan transfer plan which Ernst said is unfair to Iowans who’ve worked hard to keep themselves out of debt, or chosen to go straight into the workforce.