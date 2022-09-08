Fall into Cash with State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald

Autumn is quickly approaching and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding Iowans they can fall into cash if they have unclaimed funds. “The leaves will be changing to red and orange, but you can still see green when you search your name at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov,” said Fitzgerald. “In fact, more than 618,000 past and present Iowans have already claimed their cash! Will you be next?”

These funds and other assets, collectively called unclaimed property, are turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office when businesses and other entities have lost contact with the owner after a specific period of time. Common examples of unclaimed property include dormant checking and savings accounts, uncashed checks, utility refunds, lost stocks, life insurance policies and contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes. Treasurer Fitzgerald safeguards these assets until reunited with their rightful owner, which is accomplished through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. Using the online database and at no cost, anyone can search the name of an individual or a business.

“Many people think it’s impossible to lose track of their money and it’s simply not true,” concluded Fitzgerald. “But don’t take it from me – one search and you can see for yourself at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov!”

Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to securely search for your name or a local business.