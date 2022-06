John Michael Ralls, 66 of Buffalo Center passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis following a valiant 5-month battle resulting from complications of heart bypass surgery.

A Celebration of Life for John Ralls will be held on Friday, June 24th in the Cypress Room of the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Everyone is welcome to stop by between 4:00 and 8:00 pm for food, drink and to reminisce.