Garner Recreation Center to Go 24 Hours

Health and fitness knows no down time and the Garner Veterans Memorial Recreation Center is looking to stay open 24 hours a day with the addition of motion center lighting controls.

Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained the purpose behind fielding quotes to install the lighting.

The city council considered the quote from Linahon Electric to install the lighting. The motion sensor lighting would switch on when sensing someone coming to the door of the center to either enter or leave. For many, the opportunity to workout has to be planned around families, work, and daily activities. The city council realized this along with other reasons.

Schmidt also felt that the council was listening to the public who used the facility.

The city council approved the move to install the lighting.