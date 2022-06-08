Lou Ann J. Van Gerpen, age 85 of Garner, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 10, 2022 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Inurnment of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements.