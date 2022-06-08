21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 34

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Belmond-Klemme.

Allie Barrus helped BK get a pair of lopsided wins last week. They beat GHV 21-10, and Barrus hit two home runs collecting four RBI, a double, and scored three runs. Barrus had an assist and a putout without an error in the field.

BK also beat North Iowa 12-1. Barrus had a single two runs scored and walked twice. In the field, she had an assist and two putouts without an error.