Iowa Sees 2nd Highest Turnout in the June Primary

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces more than 356,000 Iowans participated in the June 7 primary election, according to unofficial numbers released by Pate’s office. More than 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second highest total for a primary election in state history.

The unofficial turnout by political party was 195,355 Republicans and 156,589 Democrats.

Secretary Pate extended his thanks to Iowa voters, poll workers and county election officials for ensuring a clean, smooth primary election process.

On Wednesday morning, Secretary Pate’s office selected a random precinct in all 99 counties for conducting a post-election audit. County officials will hand count every ballot in that precinct to ensure the totals match the number compiled by the vote tabulators.