Sports
Baseball/Softball Scores from June 7th 2022
Baseball
Humboldt 10, Forest City 0 5 innings
Bishop Garrigan 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, Northwood-Kensett 1
North Iowa 13, West Bend-Mallard 1
North Union 9, West Hancock 3
Nevada 8, Eagle Grove 7
Clear Lake 10, Central Springs 1
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Osage 2
Newman Catholic 3, South Winneshiek 0
Softball
North Union 12, West Hancock 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Northwood-Kensett 2
Belmond-Klemme 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
North Butler 7, Hudson 4
Central Springs 12, Clear Lake 3