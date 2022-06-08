Sports

Baseball/Softball Scores from June 7th 2022

Baseball

Humboldt 10, Forest City 0 5 innings

Bishop Garrigan 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, Northwood-Kensett 1

North Iowa 13, West Bend-Mallard 1

North Union 9, West Hancock 3

Nevada 8, Eagle Grove 7

Clear Lake 10, Central Springs 1

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Osage 2

Newman Catholic 3, South Winneshiek 0

 

Softball

North Union 12, West Hancock 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Northwood-Kensett 2

Belmond-Klemme 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

North Butler 7, Hudson 4

Central Springs 12, Clear Lake 3

