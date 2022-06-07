Hancock County Election Results

Voters in Hancock County agreed with the rest of the state in sending Chuck Grassley on to the general election in November. Grassley defeated Jim Carlin by a closer margin those most other counties 846 to 601 votes. Randy Feenstra will move on to the general election winning unopposed for the U. S. Representative 4th District seat.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds takes the Republican nod unopposed for her seat in the fall as does Roby Smith for State Treasurer, Brenna Bird for State Attorney General, and Mike Naig for Ag Secretary.

Other contested races saw former Britt Mayor Jim Nelson move on to the November ballot with a win over Mark Thompson for state Representative in District 56. The Republican battle for Auditor of the State saw Mary Ann Hanusa defeat Todd Halibur 643 votes to 550.

The three way race for Hancock County Supervisor saw Gary Rayhons finish first with 1,028 votes, Florence “Sis” Greiman take second with 894 votes, and Gary Rockow finish out of contention with 583 votes. Both Rayhons and Greiman will move on to the general election in November.

The County Treasurer saw Deborah Engstler win the Republican nod with 914 votes over Lisa Crawford and 497 votes. Tracey Marshall ran unopposed for County Recorder.

On the Democratic side there was a much tighter race for United State Senator but in the end Abbey Finkenhauer got the nod over Michael Franken 137 votes to 119. Ryan Melton won the Democratic nod to run for U. S. House District 4. The Democrats also confirmed Joel Miller to run for Secretary of State over Eric Van Lacker 193 votes to 65.

The Democrats did not offer up any candidates to run for County Supervisor, Treasurer, Recorder, or County Attorney. All other races ran unopposed.