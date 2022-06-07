The Winnebago County election results show U. S. Senator Charles Grassley carrying the day in the county defeating Jim Carlin for the U. S. Senate seat. Grassley won with 65% of the vote or 722 to 385. Governor Kim Reynolds ran unopposed as did Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate for his seat and U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra for his 4th District seat. The Republican nominee for Auditor of the State fell to Mary Ann Hanusa over Todd Halibur 541 to 455 votes.

County Supervisor for District 3 will be Bill Jensvold on the Republican side as he ran unopposed, as did County Treasurer Julie Swenson for her seat. Meanwhile contested races saw County Supervisor for District 1 Terry Durby edge out Marvin Gudmonson 163 to 162 votes. The Republican County Recorder nominee will be Shanna Eastvold with 54% of the vote over Rita Schutter. The vote count was 582 to 489.

State Senator race for District 5 saw Dave Rowley defeat David Dow 582 votes to 414. State Representative Henry Stone will continue on to the general election having run unopposed.

On the Democratic side, Abbey Finkenauer will move on to face Grassley for the U. S. Senate seat. She edged out Michael Franken 170 votes to 127 in the county. The Iowa Secretary of State saw Joel Miller defeat Eric Van Lancker 211 votes to 93.

All other seats ran unopposed.