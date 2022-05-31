Kossuth Board to Discuss a Series of Drainage Issues

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am by first appointing a Mental Health Advocate who will assist in the dissemination of information and programs to those in need of them. The board will also approve construction within ROW and hear from the county engineer and zoning administrator.

Drainage will then dominate the agenda as the board will first look into a third pay estimate for the cleanout of Drainage District 82. No estimate was publicly released, but will be revealed at the meeting. The board will then get an update on the improvements to Drainage District 75 including the main ditch and lateral 1. Repairs to Lateral 1 of Drainage District 4 will also be reviewed as to their progress.

The board will get a preview of the 2022 Fall Drainage Assessments for all of the joint drainage districts. These shared drainage districts will have new levies and adjustments to be approved. Then the board will look into new projects including two new requests. These include work in Drainage District 129 and on lateral 4 in Drainage District 4.