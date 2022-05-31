Hancock County Board to Discuss Rural Recycling

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. Chelcee Schleuger who is in charge of the Hancock County Health Department will meet with the board to discuss having a manual for the General Assistance Administration and a possible payee program for Hancock County.

Recycling in rural areas has been difficult because of overflowing drop stations that not only contain recycling, but also contained trash. The board has been searching for alternatives for rural residents at a cheaper cost. Chris LaMont with Midwest Waste will present what his company will do and at what cost to the taxpayers. The board may consider the quote or compare it to other quotes which have been received.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will give a report on secondary roads and discuss an application proposed in Resolution 2022-035 which is the Federal Functional Classification Review Application. The board must approve the resolution to go forward.

Drainage matters consist of a ditch repair in Drainage District 174. Before the project can go forward, the board must hold a formal hearing with landowners in the district. The board intends to set a date and time for the hearing to take place. Residents in the district will be invited to offer their opinion of the project at that time.