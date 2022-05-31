Worth Board to Make a Series of Appointments

The Worth County Board of Supervisors are expected to receive a manure management plan update when they meet at 8:30am on Tuesday morning. The board has been expecting an update on the situation and may ask specific details on the plan and its execution.

The board is expected to make numerous appointments. Many of these will be to fill vacancies on the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council which was formed in response to the county declaring Emergency Medical Services an essential service. The council will make recommendations as to the viability of a county supported service and where the money to support it will come from. The council may propose either a levy on Worth County residents or an additional tax.

The next appointment will be to fill a vacancy when the county left the oldest mental health region in the state. The Worth-Hancock-Winnebago alliance recently broke up and now the Worth Board must decide who will be their next mental health advocate. The board is expected to make that nomination at the Tuesday meeting.

The board will go forward with the bid letting and request for a plan on the water and wastewater operations and maintenance of the commercial district located at I-35 and Highway 105 interchange. Bids are expected to give the board an idea on who best to run the systems.

Finally, the board is expected to vote on zoning assignments as recommended by the Zoning Commission.