Quasquicentennial Plans Begin in Kanawha

The city of Kanawha will be celebrating the 125th year of existence in a couple of years, but plans are already being made right now for the celebration according to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek.

Putting together an event like this takes a little planning, creative thinking, and people willing to put in a little work.

The work will not take much of anyone’s time and because of when the event takes place, there is time to get things together for a fun adventure. Sobek stated there is an easy way to get involved.

The Kanawha City Hall number is (641) 762-3632.