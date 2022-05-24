BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Scores from 5/24/22

Forest City and Eagle Grove played the game of the night. Three hours and twenty-six minutes into the game, Aubrey Miller hit a hotshot at the Eagle Grove second baseman, who could not handle it. The tying and winning runs came around to score, giving the Indians the walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Forest City 21 Eagle Grove 20

Emma Anderson’s fifth career home run.

Winning Pitcher Dehrkoop – 7 innings 8 SO 15 ER 194 pitches.

Losing Pitcher Alexa Jeske – 1.2 innings SO 4 ER 2 H 2 63 pitches.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES

Lake Mills 18 West Hancock 0 in 3-innings

Bishop Garrigan 14 Belmond-Klemme 13

Nashua-Plainfield 13 Rockford 9

#9 1A North Butler 19 Northwood-Kensett 0

#1 2A Central Springs 1 Saint Ansgar 0

West Fork 9 Clear Lake 2

BASEBALL

Eagle Grove 11 Forest City 0

West Hancock 11 Lake Mills 10

North Butler 6 Northwood-Kensett 1

Rockford 4 Nashua-Plainfield 3

#2 Newman Catholic 10 Osage 0