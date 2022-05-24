BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Scores from 5/24/22
Forest City and Eagle Grove played the game of the night. Three hours and twenty-six minutes into the game, Aubrey Miller hit a hotshot at the Eagle Grove second baseman, who could not handle it. The tying and winning runs came around to score, giving the Indians the walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Forest City 21 Eagle Grove 20
Emma Anderson’s fifth career home run.
Winning Pitcher Dehrkoop – 7 innings 8 SO 15 ER 194 pitches.
Losing Pitcher Alexa Jeske – 1.2 innings SO 4 ER 2 H 2 63 pitches.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES
Lake Mills 18 West Hancock 0 in 3-innings
Bishop Garrigan 14 Belmond-Klemme 13
Nashua-Plainfield 13 Rockford 9
#9 1A North Butler 19 Northwood-Kensett 0
#1 2A Central Springs 1 Saint Ansgar 0
West Fork 9 Clear Lake 2
BASEBALL
Eagle Grove 11 Forest City 0
West Hancock 11 Lake Mills 10
North Butler 6 Northwood-Kensett 1
Rockford 4 Nashua-Plainfield 3
#2 Newman Catholic 10 Osage 0