Winnebago Board to Discuss Road Projects

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am to work with Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders concerning a gravel contract with the Lewis Heritage Farms. The county had been exploring less expensive gravel supplies for secondary roads. After two weeks of discussions in board meetings and a presentation by owner Riley Lewis last week, the board appears to be headed toward approving a $620,000 contract with Lewis Heritage Farms.

The board has also been working with the city of Thompson on maintenance of their roads and streets. The parties have agreed on a 28E agreement which clarifies who is responsible for the roads in the city.

The board will address the lingering issue with Drainage District 92. The Winnebago County Conservation Department is looking to clean out and possibly improve the drainage system located on conservation property.