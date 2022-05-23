Heartland Museum Announces Summer Hours

Heartland Museum announced summer hours for 2022. The museum is open Monday thru Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. Last admission is at 2:00 pm to allow time for guests to see everything. The museum opens on Saturday, May 28.

Heartland Museum houses over 90 restored tractors (some very rare), 30 plus horse buggies and wagons, unique street scenes which includes store fronts, and the one room schoolhouse which is the birthplace of the 4-H emblem.

The Heartland Learning Center now includes a sorrel fiberglass horse and restored wagon. Heartland is having a “Name the Horse” contest! Visitors are invited to fill out a name suggestion. Winner gets two tickets to the museum as a prize.

Cost for a tour is $12 for adults, Ages 6-13 $6.00, under age 6 is free.

For more information visit the web page, www.heartlandmuseum.org ,facebook page, or call 515-602-6000.