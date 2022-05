Linda J. (Newcomb) Weiss, 76, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Unity Point Hospice – Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Eagle Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church, 615 Southwest 2 nd Street in Eagle Grove.

Private family graveside service will be held.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

(515) 532-2233