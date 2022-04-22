Waldorf football finishes spring practice, set for spring game Sunday

This spring was a needed one for the Waldorf football team. They lost both pieces to their team and coaching staff. To fix the puzzle and replace those pieces, Waldorf needed spring practice to hit the ground running in summer camp.

That’s Waldorf football coach Will Finley.

The weather hasn’t been good; the Warriors moved some practices days to try and avoid rain/snow and cold weather, but at times, they just had to practice through it. Waldorf senior MaCoy Yeakel – a West Hancock prep – returns for a fifth season with Waldorf. Yeakel has eligibility due to COVID, and he’s back to help lead an experienced defensive unit. He says as players, they can’t focus on the weather just have to play football.

Yeakel is Waldorf’s all-time leader in career interceptions and will likely add to that this year.

Waldorf is also excited about Deqwunn McCobb’s (DQ) return, the 6-3 315 pounds defensive lineman who is the anchor of the line and a popular figure with his teammates.

Thomas Edwards is a veteran heading into his senior season. The Irving, TX native says they’ve seen good things this spring. He’s twice been voted captain and makes ball carriers pay the price when they run towards him or try to block him.

The offense is where Waldorf is trying to rebuild. They had spurts of brilliance last fall but could not score enough in big games.

That’s Waldorf quarterback Jordan Cooper, who won the starting position last fall. Cooper is ready to make some magic in his first spring into fall with a season under him.

Cooper was praised by his teammates such as Yeakel and coaches for his leadership role as the quarterback.

Cooper and the running backs will need the offensive line to help them. Over the past two seasons, the o-line has lost pieces and all-conference players to graduation and transfer. They lost Kade-Kloster-Hodak to injury last year – he’s back. Also returning is former Lake Mills prep and all-conference offensive lineman Zach Throne. Throne didn’t play for Waldorf last year but has one more season of eligibility and will return to use that.

Waldorf has a new offensive line coach, Ethan Aune, a former NCAA DII lineman at Concordia St. Paul.

What’s left this spring for Waldorf? They will play a spring game at 2:00 PM in Forest City, and the public is encouraged to come to support the Warriors. Waldorf coach Will Finley says the team will treat it like another practice.

Waldorf is set to open their season on August 27th against Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.