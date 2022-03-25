Ethan Aune is the new offensive line coach at Waldorf University

Waldorf’s new offensive line coach is fired up to be in Forest City and working with the Warriors o-line.

Ethan Aune hit the ground running when arriving on campus about a week ago. Waldorf head football coach Will Finley has tabbed him as the next offensive line coach. Since arriving, Aune has been helping the lineman prepare for spring football and meeting with recruits. That includes making waves with 3-star Minnesota offensive lineman Jon Martin, who tweeted days ago that he’s been invited to a Waldorf junior day.

A St. Paul, MN native, Aune played his college football at NCAA DII Concordia St. Paul – where he starred. As an offensive lineman, Aune wasn’t on the front page or racking up career stats, but he played 40 games at one of the most challenging positions on the field. His senior season, he started all 11 games for the Bears and was twice named offensive line Player of the Week. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Bears rush over 175 yards in five games. The team had four different 100-yard individual rushers throughout the 2019 season. Aune was described as the guy who brings the energy day in and day out, and he says that’s part of his character.

Since his playing days, Aune stayed at CSP, where he was the Graduate Assistant, assisting with the offensive line. Creating relations and networking is just as important as drawing up Xs and Os on the whiteboard to elevate in coaching. Aune was thankful for the collogues who have helped him, including the new Luther College head coach, Joe Troche. Aune said a process went very quickly, as needed, with the clock ticking down to spring football.

What’s the best way to describe the newest addition to the Warriors coaching staff? Real. A coach that can relate to players and know what they’re going through, but also one that will tell it like it is. However, a coach that you can tell will fight for his player’s well-being.

Sounds similar to something players would’ve heard from hall of fame coach Herb Brooks who was also a St. Paul native.

As far as Aune and newly hired offensive coordinator Chase Paramore creating a bond, Aune says, he feels it’s already started.