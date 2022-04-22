Texas Tenors Coming to Forest City

The Texas Tenors are coming to the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City this weekend as a part of the Waldorf Community artists Series. The group is the most successful music group and the third highest selling artists in the history of America’s Got Talent. The have won three Emmy Awards. Dr. Melanie Harms-Espeland says tickets are moving fast for this special performance.

Dr. Harms-Espeland stated the Winnebago County Relay for Life is partnering with the Texas Tenors for a special presentation during the show, which will involve local performers.