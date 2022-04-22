Forest City to Replace Lost Foliage

The city of Forest City will be able to replace foliage around the city that was lost due to the discovery of the Emerald Ash Borer within the community.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species that attacks ash trees by burrowing under the bark and consuming sap and nutrients inside the tree. Signs that the bug has infected an ash tree are the top losing its leaves. and small “D” shaped holes in the bark. The insect has slowly been making its way through Iowa and now only ten counties remain where the bug has not been found.

Forest City Byron Ruiter says thanks to some grant writing, along with the generosity of a local civic organization, the trees will soon be planted to replace those that were lost or cutdown.