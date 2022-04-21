Iowa State adds 6-6 center to women’s basketball roster

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball and Head Coach Bill Fennelly announced the addition of Stephanie Soares, a 6-6 center who is a graduate transfer from The Master’s University. Soares is a two-time NAIA Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-American and was a five-star prospect by ESPN out of high school.

“We could not be more excited to add Stephanie to our program,” Fennelly said. “Stephanie is very skilled with great length which is something we needed at both ends of the floor. She and her family are amazing people and fit the Iowa State Way on and off the court.”

Soares, who hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil, competed for three seasons with the Mustangs. Most recently in 2021-22, she averaged 20.5 points, 12.2 rebound and 3.7 rebounds, en route to leading her team to a 32-4 overall record and an appearance in the NAIA Championship quarterfinals. In addition, she was named the NAIA Player of the Year and the WBCA NAIA Player of the Year.

She has also competed for her home country of Brazil in the FIBA World Cup in February. Soares is immediately eligible to play for the Cyclones and has one season remaining.

Basketball runs deep in the Soares family. Her mother, Susan, started 97 games at Texas under Jody Conradt, while her father, Rogerio, and three of her siblings have all played basketball at The Master’s.