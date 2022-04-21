Ronald Swanson, 82, of Galt passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron Swanson will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Rosary will begin at 5:30 PM with scriptural wake beginning at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233