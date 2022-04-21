Garner Resident to Receive Excellence in Mentoring Awards from Lt. Governor Gregg

The Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor Iowans who have made extraordinary donations of volunteer service to their communities. Nominees must live or operate in Iowa: individuals, national service members, families, groups, organizations, nonprofits, businesses, or corporations may be nominated.

Being selected is the most prestigious state-level honor volunteers can receive; the people selected have freely given their precious time and talent in countless ways to benefit others and have forever changed their community, the state, the nation, or the world.

The Excellence in Mentoring Awards, established in 2009, gives Iowa Mentor certified programs the opportunity to recognize outstanding long-time youth mentors. Individuals selected have served as a mentor a minimum of two years and exemplify both the spirit and positive benefits of mentoring.

WHAT: Volunteer Iowa Awards Ceremony, coordinated by Volunteer Iowa

WHO: The 2022 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees include:

Tabinda Cheema, Davenport

Greg Fier, Clinton

Herbert Hazewinkel, Jr., Peosta

Dr. Steven Meyer, Sioux City

Pam Schoffner, Polk City

Edna Schrandt, Decorah

Tom Townsend, Dubuque

VaxDSM Project, Des Moines

Kathy Waychoff, Fairfax

The recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Mentoring Award are:

Matt Guess, West Des Moines (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa)

Mike Leerar, Garner (One on One Mentoring Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)

WHERE: State Capitol Building, 1007 E. Grand Avenue, Des Moines, 1st Floor Rotunda

WHEN: Thursday, April 21, 2:30-3:30pm