Grassley Hosts Third Federal Judiciary Youth Summit

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today held his third Federal Judiciary Youth Summit at the Northern District of Iowa Federal Courthouse. Seventeen high schools from nine counties in northwest Iowa participated in the program. U.S. District Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand spoke on his involvement in the federal judicial system.

“I enjoy any opportunity to engage in dialogue with Iowa high school students on any issue and today we discussed how the federal courts impact their families and way of life. Understanding the role of the courts at all levels is important. Whether exercising their constitutional freedoms, casting a vote at the ballot box, running for public office or serving on a jury, I want to encourage young people to engage in civic life and make a difference in their communities,” Grassley said.

“It was a great honor and privilege to participate in today’s Federal Judiciary Youth Summit. The summit was a great opportunity for Sheldon students to interact with Senator Grassley and Judge Strand, and the courtroom venue made it extremely memorable. Thank you for acknowledging the importance of educating our youth about the judicial system and for providing this outstanding opportunity,” Cory Myer, Sheldon School District Superintendent said.

“This summit was a great opportunity for our students to hear about the judiciary process, in a more personal way. It was unique to hear the senator discuss the importance of the nonpartisan status of the judiciary and truly was an impactful day,” Jennifer Jacobs-List, a History Teacher at Hinton High School said.

As part of his longstanding effort to engage Iowans in our system of representative government, uphold the separation of powers and foster participation in civic life, Grassley, a longtime member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, held his third youth summit to focus on the federal judiciary and its impact on daily life. Grassley hosted his first student summit on the judiciary in 2018 in Cedar Rapids and his second in Des Moines in November 2021. Following the Des Moines summit, Grassley penned an op-ed sharing his thoughts on the importance of engaging with our next generation of leaders.

Participating schools included:

Algona High School, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, Boyden-Hull High School, Central Lyon High School, George-Little Rock High School, Hinton High School, Lawton-Bronson High School, MVAOCOU High School, Netherlands Reformed Christian School, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, Sheldon High School, Sibley-Ocheyedan High School, Sioux City East High School, Sioux City West High School, Siouxland Christian School, Storm Lake High School and Woodbury Central High School.