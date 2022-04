Waldorf University is hosting author Lana Wood Johnson as part of the Distinguished Writers Series tonight. Waldorf Creative Writing and English Professor Dr. Ryan Clark feels students will be able to relate to Johnson’s current style and approach to literature.

The reading of Lana Wood Jonson is free and open to the public for 6pm to 7pm this evening on the 2nmd floor mezzanine of the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Masks and social distancing will be recommended.