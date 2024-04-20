North Iowa Area Community College Receives Significant Donation from Stellar Industries

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is excited to announce the generous donation of a UR10 collaborative robot or cobot from Stellar Industries, valued at $130,000. The cobot will be utilized by NIACC’s Industrial Automation & Robotics program.

“We are profoundly grateful for Stellar Industries’ continued support,” said Bob Franken, NIACC instructor. “This latest donation enables us to offer hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology, further enriching our curriculum and better preparing our students for successful careers in automation and robotics.”

The UR10 robot will be utilized across all three robotics classes at NIACC, allowing students to gain practical skills in coding and operating robots. This is especially crucial as the department expands its course offerings to include more diverse robotic technologies.

“Having such advanced equipment accessible for our students is invaluable,” Franken added. “It drastically enhances our educational offerings and gives our students a significant advantage in the job market.”

Stellar Industries has been a vital partner to NIACC, with their maintenance manager Kyle Rodgers, a NIACC alumnus and advisory board member, and Michael Niemeyer, automation engineering manager, spearheading this and other initiatives to bridge education with industry needs.