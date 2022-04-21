Doris M. Been, 87 of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Doris Been will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

