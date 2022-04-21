Kanawha Farmers Jan Libbey and Tim Landgraf Receive Practical Farmers of Iowa’s 2022 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award

Jan Libbey and Tim Landgraf, long-time diversified farmers and local food advocates near Kanawha, Iowa, are the recipients of Practical Farmers of Iowa’s 2022 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award.

The annual award recognizes an individual or couple that has shown exemplary commitment to sustainable agriculture, generously shared their knowledge with others and been influential in efforts to foster vibrant communities, diverse farms and healthy food. The award was presented virtually in January during Practical Farmers’ 2022 annual conference in Ames, Iowa.

“This award is a great honor, and we are quite humbled,” Tim says. “This award lifts up leaders that reflect the PFI vision. We think we’ve just been doing our part – so we are awed and appreciative of this recognition.”

About Jan and Tim

When lifetime Practical Farmers of Iowa members Jan Libbey and Tim Landgraf started their diversified vegetable farm near Kanawha, Iowa, in the mid-1990s, they had no idea they’d become part of the leading edge of Iowa’s nascent local foods movement. Their goal was to make a positive contribution to agriculture in their community, and to connect people to land, food and each other.

More than 20 years later, the couple has been instrumental in efforts to strengthen north-central Iowa’s regional food system through their farm, One Step at a Time Gardens, and their ongoing work to push the local foods conversation, raise the profile of local farms and connect more people to locally raised food.

“Getting into farming,” Jan says, “was an opportunity for Tim and I to put our skills together and make an impact on rural economic development.”

To read PFI’s full story on Jan and Tim and their lasting impact on north-central Iowa’s regional food system, visit https://practicalfarmers.org/2022/04/farming-to-engage-people-and-land.