Former Newman Catholic prep, Penning, expected to be a first-round selection

Advertisement

All 32 NFL teams attended Northern Iowa’s Pro Day ahead of the late April NFL draft. Many of those eyes were on former Newman Catholic football star Trevor Penning. A Clear Lake native, Penning played football and basketball and threw on the Track and Field teams for the Knights. Now, the North Iowa native is just days away from possibly hearing his name called in the first round.

After an impressive showing at the senior bowl in Texas, Penning’s stock rose. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Penning going 17th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. And if Kiper is correct, Penning will be hired and tasked with protecting one of the best in the league, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

He is part of a growing list of UNI players to get a chance at an NFL career and says it is proof that the big schools don’t always get it right.

Audio – RADIO IOWA