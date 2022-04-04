Advertisement

Fayola Joy (Kiewiet) Cook, 58, of Sarasota, Florida, left this earth on January 24, 2022, at Bay Village of Sarasota after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral service for Fay Cook will be held Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Heritage Town Center, in Buffalo Center with Pastor Tim Diehl officiating. Her family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Heritage Town Center on Saturday.

Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.