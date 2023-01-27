Janet A. Moldenhauer, 89, of Britt, formerly of Forest City, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Janet Ann Moldenhauer, the daughter of John and Sena (Smidt) Sweers, was born October 31, 1933, in Britt. She attended the rural schools of Boone Township, Hancock County, and graduated from Britt High School in 1951. Janet continued her education at Britt Junior College and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree. On August 16, 1969, she was married to Clinton Moldenhauer at the Evangelical Free Church in Britt. They made their home in Forest City all of their married life. Janet taught in the rural schools of Hancock County (1952 to 1957), Corwith-Wesley Community Schools (1957 to 1969) and Garner-Hayfield Community Schools as a third-grade teacher until her retirement in 1992. In their retirement Janet and Clint enjoyed traveling to Hawaii during the month of February for many years. After Clint passed away in 2016, she remained in Forest City until moving to Summit House in Britt in 2018. She enjoyed flowers, handwork, puzzles and fishing trips with Clint and family to Canada.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Britt and past member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City where she was active in the church circle. Janet volunteered with church activities, Meals on Wheels and the school reading program.

Janet is survived by her nieces and nephews, Richard (Ladonna) Schaefer, Robert Schaefer, Dorothy Schaefer, Dennis (Nancy) Schaefer, Dean (Kathy) Schaefer, Diane Schaefer, Allan (Susan) DeWaard, Judy Oltman, David DeWaard, Arnold (Lois) DeWaard, Mary Heard (deceased), Mark (Becky) DeWaard, Gary (Wendy) Sweers, John (Connie) Sweers, Linda (Greg) Kohl, Jean (Mac) Beukema, Susan Sweers, Larry (Michelle) Sweers, Jeanie (Mike) Stickman, Phil Sweers (deceased) and his wife, Robin Sweers, Becky (Ron) Holtan, Charles (Sharon) Sweers, Fred (Ranae) Sweers, Janice Sweers, Jim (Julie) Sweers, Ron (Alesa) Sweers, Debra (Jim) Madican, Robert (Johanna) Sweers, Dee Ann (David) Ulrich, Mike Sweers, Peggy (Pat) Ennis, Dan (Terri) Sweers, Jody Sweers, Marilyn (Darnel) Robinson, Judy (Bob) Clark, Joyce Lenz, Marian (Scott) Elkerton, Curt (Linda) Lenz and Larry Kearney (deceased) and his wife, Gloria Kearney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clinton; sisters, Carrie (Clarence) Schaefer and Lucille (Adrian) DeWaard; brothers, Jake (Margaret) Sweers, Louie (Joan) Sweers, Ben (Mary Rose) Sweers, Elmer (Francine) Sweers and Herman (Sally) Sweers; a niece, Mary DeWaard Heard; and two nephews, Phillip Sweers and Larry Kearney.